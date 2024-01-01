10 Moroccan dirhams to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MAD to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 mad
39.73 uyu

د.م.1.000 MAD = $U3.973 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 MAD3.97285 UYU
5 MAD19.86425 UYU
10 MAD39.72850 UYU
20 MAD79.45700 UYU
50 MAD198.64250 UYU
100 MAD397.28500 UYU
250 MAD993.21250 UYU
500 MAD1,986.42500 UYU
1000 MAD3,972.85000 UYU
2000 MAD7,945.70000 UYU
5000 MAD19,864.25000 UYU
10000 MAD39,728.50000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 UYU0.25171 MAD
5 UYU1.25854 MAD
10 UYU2.51708 MAD
20 UYU5.03416 MAD
50 UYU12.58540 MAD
100 UYU25.17080 MAD
250 UYU62.92700 MAD
500 UYU125.85400 MAD
1000 UYU251.70800 MAD
2000 UYU503.41600 MAD
5000 UYU1,258.54000 MAD
10000 UYU2,517.08000 MAD