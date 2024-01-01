250 Uruguayan pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UYU to KZT at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₸11.69 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
UYU to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 UYU to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.827912.0252
Low11.372711.3690
Average11.624811.7536
Change2.78%-0.64%
1 UYU to KZT stats

The performance of UYU to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8279 and a 30 day low of 11.3727. This means the 30 day average was 11.6248. The change for UYU to KZT was 2.78.

The performance of UYU to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0252 and a 90 day low of 11.3690. This means the 90 day average was 11.7536. The change for UYU to KZT was -0.64.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UYU11.68890 KZT
5 UYU58.44450 KZT
10 UYU116.88900 KZT
20 UYU233.77800 KZT
50 UYU584.44500 KZT
100 UYU1,168.89000 KZT
250 UYU2,922.22500 KZT
500 UYU5,844.45000 KZT
1000 UYU11,688.90000 KZT
2000 UYU23,377.80000 KZT
5000 UYU58,444.50000 KZT
10000 UYU116,889.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uruguayan Peso
1 KZT0.08555 UYU
5 KZT0.42775 UYU
10 KZT0.85551 UYU
20 KZT1.71102 UYU
50 KZT4.27755 UYU
100 KZT8.55509 UYU
250 KZT21.38773 UYU
500 KZT42.77545 UYU
1000 KZT85.55090 UYU
2000 KZT171.10180 UYU
5000 KZT427.75450 UYU
10000 KZT855.50900 UYU