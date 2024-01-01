10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Uruguayan pesos

Convert KZT to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 kzt
845.24 uyu

₸1.000 KZT = $U0.08452 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3661.35318.1430.9320.7881.6321.501
1 CAD0.73210.9913.2810.6820.5771.1951.099
1 SGD0.7391.01113.4120.6890.5831.2061.11
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uruguayan Peso
1 KZT0.08452 UYU
5 KZT0.42262 UYU
10 KZT0.84524 UYU
20 KZT1.69047 UYU
50 KZT4.22619 UYU
100 KZT8.45237 UYU
250 KZT21.13092 UYU
500 KZT42.26185 UYU
1000 KZT84.52370 UYU
2000 KZT169.04740 UYU
5000 KZT422.61850 UYU
10000 KZT845.23700 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UYU11.83100 KZT
5 UYU59.15500 KZT
10 UYU118.31000 KZT
20 UYU236.62000 KZT
50 UYU591.55000 KZT
100 UYU1,183.10000 KZT
250 UYU2,957.75000 KZT
500 UYU5,915.50000 KZT
1000 UYU11,831.00000 KZT
2000 UYU23,662.00000 KZT
5000 UYU59,155.00000 KZT
10000 UYU118,310.00000 KZT