Uruguayan peso to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 11.689 today, reflecting a 0.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.052% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 11.721 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 11.520 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.