5 Uruguayan pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert UYU to IDR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Rp374.6 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IDR
1 UYU to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High379.4070404.9690
Low359.8240359.7630
Average370.6797381.0628
Change3.91%-7.41%
1 UYU to IDR stats

The performance of UYU to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 379.4070 and a 30 day low of 359.8240. This means the 30 day average was 370.6797. The change for UYU to IDR was 3.91.

The performance of UYU to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 404.9690 and a 90 day low of 359.7630. This means the 90 day average was 381.0628. The change for UYU to IDR was -7.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UYU374.61500 IDR
5 UYU1,873.07500 IDR
10 UYU3,746.15000 IDR
20 UYU7,492.30000 IDR
50 UYU18,730.75000 IDR
100 UYU37,461.50000 IDR
250 UYU93,653.75000 IDR
500 UYU187,307.50000 IDR
1000 UYU374,615.00000 IDR
2000 UYU749,230.00000 IDR
5000 UYU1,873,075.00000 IDR
10000 UYU3,746,150.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Uruguayan Peso
1 IDR0.00267 UYU
5 IDR0.01335 UYU
10 IDR0.02669 UYU
20 IDR0.05339 UYU
50 IDR0.13347 UYU
100 IDR0.26694 UYU
250 IDR0.66735 UYU
500 IDR1.33470 UYU
1000 IDR2.66940 UYU
2000 IDR5.33880 UYU
5000 IDR13.34700 UYU
10000 IDR26.69400 UYU