Uruguayan peso to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 374.615 today, reflecting a -0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.599% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 377.191 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 368.904 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.