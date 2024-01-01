100 Ugandan shillings to Nepalese rupees

Convert UGX to NPR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.03671 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
UGX to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NPR
1 UGX to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03670.0367
Low0.03620.0359
Average0.03660.0362
Change1.44%2.18%
1 UGX to NPR stats

The performance of UGX to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0367 and a 30 day low of 0.0362. This means the 30 day average was 0.0366. The change for UGX to NPR was 1.44.

The performance of UGX to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0367 and a 90 day low of 0.0359. This means the 90 day average was 0.0362. The change for UGX to NPR was 2.18.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0731,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.7991,135.170.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9791,850.881.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7351,296.621.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 UGX0.03671 NPR
5 UGX0.18357 NPR
10 UGX0.36714 NPR
20 UGX0.73428 NPR
50 UGX1.83570 NPR
100 UGX3.67140 NPR
250 UGX9.17850 NPR
500 UGX18.35700 NPR
1000 UGX36.71400 NPR
2000 UGX73.42800 NPR
5000 UGX183.57000 NPR
10000 UGX367.14000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 NPR27.23760 UGX
5 NPR136.18800 UGX
10 NPR272.37600 UGX
20 NPR544.75200 UGX
50 NPR1,361.88000 UGX
100 NPR2,723.76000 UGX
250 NPR6,809.40000 UGX
500 NPR13,618.80000 UGX
1000 NPR27,237.60000 UGX
2000 NPR54,475.20000 UGX
5000 NPR136,188.00000 UGX
10000 NPR272,376.00000 UGX