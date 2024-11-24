Ugandan shilling to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Nepalese rupees is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.858% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.037 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.036 on 22-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.263% decrease in value.