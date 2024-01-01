250 Ugandan shillings to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UGX to KZT at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₸0.1327 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 UGX to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13440.1344
Low0.12930.1270
Average0.13170.1298
Change2.47%4.46%
1 UGX to KZT stats

The performance of UGX to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1344 and a 30 day low of 0.1293. This means the 30 day average was 0.1317. The change for UGX to KZT was 2.47.

The performance of UGX to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1344 and a 90 day low of 0.1270. This means the 90 day average was 0.1298. The change for UGX to KZT was 4.46.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0751,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.8011,135.170.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9651,850.531.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7391,296.671.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.13270 KZT
5 UGX0.66350 KZT
10 UGX1.32700 KZT
20 UGX2.65400 KZT
50 UGX6.63500 KZT
100 UGX13.27000 KZT
250 UGX33.17500 KZT
500 UGX66.35000 KZT
1000 UGX132.70000 KZT
2000 UGX265.40000 KZT
5000 UGX663.50000 KZT
10000 UGX1,327.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT7.53579 UGX
5 KZT37.67895 UGX
10 KZT75.35790 UGX
20 KZT150.71580 UGX
50 KZT376.78950 UGX
100 KZT753.57900 UGX
250 KZT1,883.94750 UGX
500 KZT3,767.89500 UGX
1000 KZT7,535.79000 UGX
2000 KZT15,071.58000 UGX
5000 KZT37,678.95000 UGX
10000 KZT75,357.90000 UGX