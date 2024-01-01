10 Ugandan shillings to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert UGX to KZT at the real exchange rate
UGX to KZT conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.13270 KZT
0
|1 UGX to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1344
|0.1344
|Low
|0.1293
|0.1270
|Average
|0.1317
|0.1298
|Change
|2.47%
|4.46%
1 UGX to KZT stats
The performance of UGX to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1344 and a 30 day low of 0.1293. This means the 30 day average was 0.1317. The change for UGX to KZT was 2.47.
The performance of UGX to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1344 and a 90 day low of 0.1270. This means the 90 day average was 0.1298. The change for UGX to KZT was 4.46.
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
|1 KZT
|7.53579 UGX
|5 KZT
|37.67895 UGX
|10 KZT
|75.35790 UGX
|20 KZT
|150.71580 UGX
|50 KZT
|376.78950 UGX
|100 KZT
|753.57900 UGX
|250 KZT
|1,883.94750 UGX
|500 KZT
|3,767.89500 UGX
|1000 KZT
|7,535.79000 UGX
|2000 KZT
|15,071.58000 UGX
|5000 KZT
|37,678.95000 UGX
|10000 KZT
|75,357.90000 UGX