Convert KZT to UGX at the real exchange rate
250 Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
|1 KZT
|7.93709 UGX
|5 KZT
|39.68545 UGX
|10 KZT
|79.37090 UGX
|20 KZT
|158.74180 UGX
|50 KZT
|396.85450 UGX
|100 KZT
|793.70900 UGX
|250 KZT
|1,984.27250 UGX
|500 KZT
|3,968.54500 UGX
|1000 KZT
|7,937.09000 UGX
|2000 KZT
|15,874.18000 UGX
|5000 KZT
|39,685.45000 UGX
|10000 KZT
|79,370.90000 UGX