Convert KZT to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings

10,000 kzt
79,371 ugx

₸1.000 KZT = Ush7.937 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3661.35318.1480.9320.7881.6321.501
1 CAD0.73210.9913.2870.6820.5771.1951.099
1 SGD0.7391.01113.4170.6890.5831.2071.11
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT7.93709 UGX
5 KZT39.68545 UGX
10 KZT79.37090 UGX
20 KZT158.74180 UGX
50 KZT396.85450 UGX
100 KZT793.70900 UGX
250 KZT1,984.27250 UGX
500 KZT3,968.54500 UGX
1000 KZT7,937.09000 UGX
2000 KZT15,874.18000 UGX
5000 KZT39,685.45000 UGX
10000 KZT79,370.90000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.12599 KZT
5 UGX0.62995 KZT
10 UGX1.25991 KZT
20 UGX2.51982 KZT
50 UGX6.29955 KZT
100 UGX12.59910 KZT
250 UGX31.49775 KZT
500 UGX62.99550 KZT
1000 UGX125.99100 KZT
2000 UGX251.98200 KZT
5000 UGX629.95500 KZT
10000 UGX1,259.91000 KZT