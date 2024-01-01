Ugandan shillings to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert UGX to KWD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ك0.00008359 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
UGX to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 UGX to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.33%1.90%
1 UGX to KWD stats

The performance of UGX to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UGX to KWD was 1.33.

The performance of UGX to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UGX to KWD was 1.90.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0741,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8211,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9721,850.711.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7461,296.821.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UGX0.00008 KWD
5 UGX0.00042 KWD
10 UGX0.00084 KWD
20 UGX0.00167 KWD
50 UGX0.00418 KWD
100 UGX0.00836 KWD
250 UGX0.02090 KWD
500 UGX0.04179 KWD
1000 UGX0.08359 KWD
2000 UGX0.16718 KWD
5000 UGX0.41794 KWD
10000 UGX0.83588 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KWD11,963.50000 UGX
5 KWD59,817.50000 UGX
10 KWD119,635.00000 UGX
20 KWD239,270.00000 UGX
50 KWD598,175.00000 UGX
100 KWD1,196,350.00000 UGX
250 KWD2,990,875.00000 UGX
500 KWD5,981,750.00000 UGX
1000 KWD11,963,500.00000 UGX
2000 KWD23,927,000.00000 UGX
5000 KWD59,817,500.00000 UGX
10000 KWD119,635,000.00000 UGX