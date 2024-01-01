1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Kenyan shillings

Convert UGX to KES at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Ksh0.03528 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
UGX to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 UGX to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03530.0353
Low0.03480.0345
Average0.03510.0348
Change1.25%0.71%
1 UGX to KES stats

The performance of UGX to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0353 and a 30 day low of 0.0348. This means the 30 day average was 0.0351. The change for UGX to KES was 1.25.

The performance of UGX to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0353 and a 90 day low of 0.0345. This means the 90 day average was 0.0348. The change for UGX to KES was 0.71.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.071,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8181,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9641,850.621.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7451,296.861.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 UGX0.03528 KES
5 UGX0.17638 KES
10 UGX0.35275 KES
20 UGX0.70550 KES
50 UGX1.76376 KES
100 UGX3.52752 KES
250 UGX8.81880 KES
500 UGX17.63760 KES
1000 UGX35.27520 KES
2000 UGX70.55040 KES
5000 UGX176.37600 KES
10000 UGX352.75200 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 KES28.34850 UGX
5 KES141.74250 UGX
10 KES283.48500 UGX
20 KES566.97000 UGX
50 KES1,417.42500 UGX
100 KES2,834.85000 UGX
250 KES7,087.12500 UGX
500 KES14,174.25000 UGX
1000 KES28,348.50000 UGX
2000 KES56,697.00000 UGX
5000 KES141,742.50000 UGX
10000 KES283,485.00000 UGX