1 Kenyan shilling to Ugandan shillings

Convert KES to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 kes
24 ugx

1.00000 KES = 24.34420 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 KES24.34420 UGX
5 KES121.72100 UGX
10 KES243.44200 UGX
20 KES486.88400 UGX
50 KES1217.21000 UGX
100 KES2434.42000 UGX
250 KES6086.05000 UGX
500 KES12172.10000 UGX
1000 KES24344.20000 UGX
2000 KES48688.40000 UGX
5000 KES121721.00000 UGX
10000 KES243442.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 UGX0.04108 KES
5 UGX0.20539 KES
10 UGX0.41078 KES
20 UGX0.82155 KES
50 UGX2.05388 KES
100 UGX4.10776 KES
250 UGX10.26940 KES
500 UGX20.53880 KES
1000 UGX41.07760 KES
2000 UGX82.15520 KES
5000 UGX205.38800 KES
10000 UGX410.77600 KES