1 Kenyan shilling to Ugandan shillings

Convert KES to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 kes
29 ugx

Ksh1.000 KES = Ush28.70 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.256729.6026
Low28.670327.8883
Average29.017328.8725
Change-1.76%-2.65%
1 KES to UGX stats

The performance of KES to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2567 and a 30 day low of 28.6703. This means the 30 day average was 29.0173. The change for KES to UGX was -1.76.

The performance of KES to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6026 and a 90 day low of 27.8883. This means the 90 day average was 28.8725. The change for KES to UGX was -2.65.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 KES28,70150 UGX
5 KES143,50750 UGX
10 KES287,01500 UGX
20 KES574,03000 UGX
50 KES1.435,07500 UGX
100 KES2.870,15000 UGX
250 KES7.175,37500 UGX
500 KES14.350,75000 UGX
1000 KES28.701,50000 UGX
2000 KES57.403,00000 UGX
5000 KES143.507,50000 UGX
10000 KES287.015,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 UGX0,03484 KES
5 UGX0,17421 KES
10 UGX0,34841 KES
20 UGX0,69683 KES
50 UGX1,74207 KES
100 UGX3,48414 KES
250 UGX8,71035 KES
500 UGX17,42070 KES
1000 UGX34,84140 KES
2000 UGX69,68280 KES
5000 UGX174,20700 KES
10000 UGX348,41400 KES