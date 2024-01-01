100 Kenyan shillings to Ugandan shillings
Convert KES to UGX at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|29.2567
|29.6026
|Low
|28.6703
|27.8883
|Average
|29.0173
|28.8725
|Change
|-1.76%
|-2.65%
1 KES to UGX stats
The performance of KES to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2567 and a 30 day low of 28.6703. This means the 30 day average was 29.0173. The change for KES to UGX was -1.76.
The performance of KES to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6026 and a 90 day low of 27.8883. This means the 90 day average was 28.8725. The change for KES to UGX was -2.65.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
|1 KES
|28,70150 UGX
|5 KES
|143,50750 UGX
|10 KES
|287,01500 UGX
|20 KES
|574,03000 UGX
|50 KES
|1.435,07500 UGX
|100 KES
|2.870,15000 UGX
|250 KES
|7.175,37500 UGX
|500 KES
|14.350,75000 UGX
|1000 KES
|28.701,50000 UGX
|2000 KES
|57.403,00000 UGX
|5000 KES
|143.507,50000 UGX
|10000 KES
|287.015,00000 UGX