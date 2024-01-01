amount-spellout.10000 Ugandan shillings to Kenyan shillings

Convert UGX to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 ugx
344 kes

Ush1.000 UGX = Ksh0.03440 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.931.350.78483.5441,510.31.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4771,002.910.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.8551,624.41.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9051,119.111.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 UGX0,03440 KES
5 UGX0,17202 KES
10 UGX0,34405 KES
20 UGX0,68809 KES
50 UGX1,72024 KES
100 UGX3,44047 KES
250 UGX8,60118 KES
500 UGX17,20235 KES
1000 UGX34,40470 KES
2000 UGX68,80940 KES
5000 UGX172,02350 KES
10000 UGX344,04700 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 KES29,06580 UGX
5 KES145,32900 UGX
10 KES290,65800 UGX
20 KES581,31600 UGX
50 KES1.453,29000 UGX
100 KES2.906,58000 UGX
250 KES7.266,45000 UGX
500 KES14.532,90000 UGX
1000 KES29.065,80000 UGX
2000 KES58.131,60000 UGX
5000 KES145.329,00000 UGX
10000 KES290.658,00000 UGX