1 Ugandan shilling to Bulgarian levs

Convert UGX to BGN at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = лв0.0004938 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 UGX to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change4.45%2.19%
View full history

1 UGX to BGN stats

The performance of UGX to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for UGX to BGN was 4.45.

The performance of UGX to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for UGX to BGN was 2.19.

Track market ratesView UGX to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.0841,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6130.8750.51255.761,134.230.919
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.8911,848.821.498
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70110.58563.7071,295.881.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 UGX0.00049 BGN
5 UGX0.00247 BGN
10 UGX0.00494 BGN
20 UGX0.00988 BGN
50 UGX0.02469 BGN
100 UGX0.04938 BGN
250 UGX0.12345 BGN
500 UGX0.24691 BGN
1000 UGX0.49381 BGN
2000 UGX0.98762 BGN
5000 UGX2.46906 BGN
10000 UGX4.93811 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ugandan Shilling
1 BGN2,025.06000 UGX
5 BGN10,125.30000 UGX
10 BGN20,250.60000 UGX
20 BGN40,501.20000 UGX
50 BGN101,253.00000 UGX
100 BGN202,506.00000 UGX
250 BGN506,265.00000 UGX
500 BGN1,012,530.00000 UGX
1000 BGN2,025,060.00000 UGX
2000 BGN4,050,120.00000 UGX
5000 BGN10,125,300.00000 UGX
10000 BGN20,250,600.00000 UGX