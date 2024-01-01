1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Saint Helena pounds

Convert UAH to SHP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01882 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SHP
1 UAH to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01880.0194
Low0.01810.0181
Average0.01860.0187
Change3.99%-0.94%
View full history

1 UAH to SHP stats

The performance of UAH to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0188 and a 30 day low of 0.0181. This means the 30 day average was 0.0186. The change for UAH to SHP was 3.99.

The performance of UAH to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0194 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UAH to SHP was -0.94.

Track market ratesView UAH to SHP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.080.7721.321.38617.6961.51
1 EUR1.08190.8190.8341.4261.49719.1141.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.94711.7111.79622.931.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Saint Helena Pound
1 UAH0.01882 SHP
5 UAH0.09412 SHP
10 UAH0.18823 SHP
20 UAH0.37647 SHP
50 UAH0.94117 SHP
100 UAH1.88233 SHP
250 UAH4.70583 SHP
500 UAH9.41165 SHP
1000 UAH18.82330 SHP
2000 UAH37.64660 SHP
5000 UAH94.11650 SHP
10000 UAH188.23300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SHP53.12580 UAH
5 SHP265.62900 UAH
10 SHP531.25800 UAH
20 SHP1,062.51600 UAH
50 SHP2,656.29000 UAH
100 SHP5,312.58000 UAH
250 SHP13,281.45000 UAH
500 SHP26,562.90000 UAH
1000 SHP53,125.80000 UAH
2000 SHP106,251.60000 UAH
5000 SHP265,629.00000 UAH
10000 SHP531,258.00000 UAH