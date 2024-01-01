2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Swedish kronor

Convert UAH to SEK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = kr0.2582 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
UAH to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 UAH to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25820.2660
Low0.24500.2450
Average0.25250.2533
Change5.38%-2.40%
1 UAH to SEK stats

The performance of UAH to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2582 and a 30 day low of 0.2450. This means the 30 day average was 0.2525. The change for UAH to SEK was 5.38.

The performance of UAH to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2660 and a 90 day low of 0.2450. This means the 90 day average was 0.2533. The change for UAH to SEK was -2.40.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swedish Krona
1 UAH0.25820 SEK
5 UAH1.29100 SEK
10 UAH2.58200 SEK
20 UAH5.16400 SEK
50 UAH12.91000 SEK
100 UAH25.82000 SEK
250 UAH64.55000 SEK
500 UAH129.10000 SEK
1000 UAH258.20000 SEK
2000 UAH516.40000 SEK
5000 UAH1,291.00000 SEK
10000 UAH2,582.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SEK3.87297 UAH
5 SEK19.36485 UAH
10 SEK38.72970 UAH
20 SEK77.45940 UAH
50 SEK193.64850 UAH
100 SEK387.29700 UAH
250 SEK968.24250 UAH
500 SEK1,936.48500 UAH
1000 SEK3,872.97000 UAH
2000 SEK7,745.94000 UAH
5000 SEK19,364.85000 UAH
10000 SEK38,729.70000 UAH