Ukrainian hryvnia to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Swedish kronor is currently 0.258 today, reflecting a -0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.556% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.259 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.256 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.222% increase in value.