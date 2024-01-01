1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Namibian dollars

Convert UAH to NAD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $0.4313 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
Track the exchange rate

UAH to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NAD
1 UAH to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43130.4545
Low0.41710.4171
Average0.42570.4341
Change2.80%-3.54%
1 UAH to NAD stats

The performance of UAH to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4313 and a 30 day low of 0.4171. This means the 30 day average was 0.4257. The change for UAH to NAD was 2.80.

The performance of UAH to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4545 and a 90 day low of 0.4171. This means the 90 day average was 0.4341. The change for UAH to NAD was -3.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.7711.321.38517.6831.508
1 EUR1.08190.8050.8331.4261.49619.0981.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.98211.7111.79522.9221.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Namibian Dollar
1 UAH0.43129 NAD
5 UAH2.15645 NAD
10 UAH4.31290 NAD
20 UAH8.62580 NAD
50 UAH21.56450 NAD
100 UAH43.12900 NAD
250 UAH107.82250 NAD
500 UAH215.64500 NAD
1000 UAH431.29000 NAD
2000 UAH862.58000 NAD
5000 UAH2,156.45000 NAD
10000 UAH4,312.90000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NAD2.31862 UAH
5 NAD11.59310 UAH
10 NAD23.18620 UAH
20 NAD46.37240 UAH
50 NAD115.93100 UAH
100 NAD231.86200 UAH
250 NAD579.65500 UAH
500 NAD1,159.31000 UAH
1000 NAD2,318.62000 UAH
2000 NAD4,637.24000 UAH
5000 NAD11,593.10000 UAH
10000 NAD23,186.20000 UAH