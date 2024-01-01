500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert UAH to MRU at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = UM0.9679 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 UAH to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96830.9748
Low0.96180.9607
Average0.96590.9676
Change0.64%-0.08%
View full history

1 UAH to MRU stats

The performance of UAH to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9683 and a 30 day low of 0.9618. This means the 30 day average was 0.9659. The change for UAH to MRU was 0.64.

The performance of UAH to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9748 and a 90 day low of 0.9607. This means the 90 day average was 0.9676. The change for UAH to MRU was -0.08.

Track market ratesView UAH to MRU chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0770.7721.321.38517.6941.508
1 EUR1.08190.7950.8331.4261.49619.1081.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.94311.7111.79522.9271.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UAH0.96793 MRU
5 UAH4.83963 MRU
10 UAH9.67927 MRU
20 UAH19.35854 MRU
50 UAH48.39635 MRU
100 UAH96.79270 MRU
250 UAH241.98175 MRU
500 UAH483.96350 MRU
1000 UAH967.92700 MRU
2000 UAH1,935.85400 MRU
5000 UAH4,839.63500 MRU
10000 UAH9,679.27000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MRU1.03314 UAH
5 MRU5.16570 UAH
10 MRU10.33140 UAH
20 MRU20.66280 UAH
50 MRU51.65700 UAH
100 MRU103.31400 UAH
250 MRU258.28500 UAH
500 MRU516.57000 UAH
1000 MRU1,033.14000 UAH
2000 MRU2,066.28000 UAH
5000 MRU5,165.70000 UAH
10000 MRU10,331.40000 UAH