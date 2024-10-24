Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.968 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.297% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.969 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.964 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.341% increase in value.