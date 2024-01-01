1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Kyrgystani soms

Convert UAH to KGS at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Лв2.068 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
UAH to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 UAH to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08522.0937
Low2.04512.0434
Average2.06392.0704
Change1.10%0.17%
1 UAH to KGS stats

The performance of UAH to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0852 and a 30 day low of 2.0451. This means the 30 day average was 2.0639. The change for UAH to KGS was 1.10.

The performance of UAH to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0937 and a 90 day low of 2.0434. This means the 90 day average was 2.0704. The change for UAH to KGS was 0.17.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kyrgystani Som
1 UAH2.06768 KGS
5 UAH10.33840 KGS
10 UAH20.67680 KGS
20 UAH41.35360 KGS
50 UAH103.38400 KGS
100 UAH206.76800 KGS
250 UAH516.92000 KGS
500 UAH1,033.84000 KGS
1000 UAH2,067.68000 KGS
2000 UAH4,135.36000 KGS
5000 UAH10,338.40000 KGS
10000 UAH20,676.80000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KGS0.48363 UAH
5 KGS2.41817 UAH
10 KGS4.83633 UAH
20 KGS9.67266 UAH
50 KGS24.18165 UAH
100 KGS48.36330 UAH
250 KGS120.90825 UAH
500 KGS241.81650 UAH
1000 KGS483.63300 UAH
2000 KGS967.26600 UAH
5000 KGS2,418.16500 UAH
10000 KGS4,836.33000 UAH