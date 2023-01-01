50 Kyrgystani soms to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KGS to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 kgs
20.82 uah

1.00000 KGS = 0.41641 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7862251.334451.47940.9115583.13013.67250.861
1 GBP1.271911.697291.881651.15944105.7334.671051.09517
1 CAD0.7493720.58917611.108620.68311162.29542.752070.64521
1 AUD0.675950.5314490.90202110.6161856.19182.482430.581993

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KGS0.41641 UAH
5 KGS2.08204 UAH
10 KGS4.16408 UAH
20 KGS8.32816 UAH
50 KGS20.82040 UAH
100 KGS41.64080 UAH
250 KGS104.10200 UAH
500 KGS208.20400 UAH
1000 KGS416.40800 UAH
2000 KGS832.81600 UAH
5000 KGS2082.04000 UAH
10000 KGS4164.08000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kyrgystani Som
1 UAH2.40149 KGS
5 UAH12.00745 KGS
10 UAH24.01490 KGS
20 UAH48.02980 KGS
50 UAH120.07450 KGS
100 UAH240.14900 KGS
250 UAH600.37250 KGS
500 UAH1200.74500 KGS
1000 UAH2401.49000 KGS
2000 UAH4802.98000 KGS
5000 UAH12007.45000 KGS
10000 UAH24014.90000 KGS