10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Israeli new sheqels

Convert UAH to ILS at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₪0.09251 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
UAH to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 UAH to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09300.0941
Low0.09030.0888
Average0.09170.0912
Change1.33%3.36%
1 UAH to ILS stats

The performance of UAH to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0930 and a 30 day low of 0.0903. This means the 30 day average was 0.0917. The change for UAH to ILS was 1.33.

The performance of UAH to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0941 and a 90 day low of 0.0888. This means the 90 day average was 0.0912. The change for UAH to ILS was 3.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.080.771.321.38417.711.506
1 EUR1.08190.8440.8321.4261.49519.1341.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.14411.7141.79722.9891.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0.09251 ILS
5 UAH0.46257 ILS
10 UAH0.92513 ILS
20 UAH1.85027 ILS
50 UAH4.62567 ILS
100 UAH9.25134 ILS
250 UAH23.12835 ILS
500 UAH46.25670 ILS
1000 UAH92.51340 ILS
2000 UAH185.02680 ILS
5000 UAH462.56700 ILS
10000 UAH925.13400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS10.80920 UAH
5 ILS54.04600 UAH
10 ILS108.09200 UAH
20 ILS216.18400 UAH
50 ILS540.46000 UAH
100 ILS1,080.92000 UAH
250 ILS2,702.30000 UAH
500 ILS5,404.60000 UAH
1000 ILS10,809.20000 UAH
2000 ILS21,618.40000 UAH
5000 ILS54,046.00000 UAH
10000 ILS108,092.00000 UAH