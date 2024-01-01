Convert UAH to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Israeli new sheqels

10 uah
0.92 ils

₴1.000 UAH = ₪0.09198 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0,09198 ILS
5 UAH0,45990 ILS
10 UAH0,91980 ILS
20 UAH1,83960 ILS
50 UAH4,59901 ILS
100 UAH9,19802 ILS
250 UAH22,99505 ILS
500 UAH45,99010 ILS
1000 UAH91,98020 ILS
2000 UAH183,96040 ILS
5000 UAH459,90100 ILS
10000 UAH919,80200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS10,87190 UAH
5 ILS54,35950 UAH
10 ILS108,71900 UAH
20 ILS217,43800 UAH
50 ILS543,59500 UAH
100 ILS1.087,19000 UAH
250 ILS2.717,97500 UAH
500 ILS5.435,95000 UAH
1000 ILS10.871,90000 UAH
2000 ILS21.743,80000 UAH
5000 ILS54.359,50000 UAH
10000 ILS108.719,00000 UAH