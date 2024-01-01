Ukrainian hryvnias to British pounds sterling today

1,000 uah
19.39 gbp

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01939 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / British Pound Sterling
1 UAH0,01939 GBP
5 UAH0,09693 GBP
10 UAH0,19386 GBP
20 UAH0,38771 GBP
50 UAH0,96928 GBP
100 UAH1,93856 GBP
250 UAH4,84640 GBP
500 UAH9,69280 GBP
1000 UAH19,38560 GBP
2000 UAH38,77120 GBP
5000 UAH96,92800 GBP
10000 UAH193,85600 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GBP51,58470 UAH
5 GBP257,92350 UAH
10 GBP515,84700 UAH
20 GBP1.031,69400 UAH
50 GBP2.579,23500 UAH
100 GBP5.158,47000 UAH
250 GBP12.896,17500 UAH
500 GBP25.792,35000 UAH
1000 GBP51.584,70000 UAH
2000 GBP103.169,40000 UAH
5000 GBP257.923,50000 UAH
10000 GBP515.847,00000 UAH