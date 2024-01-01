Convert UAH to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Israeli new sheqels

5 uah
0.46 ils

₴1.000 UAH = ₪0.09199 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0,09199 ILS
5 UAH0,45994 ILS
10 UAH0,91988 ILS
20 UAH1,83975 ILS
50 UAH4,59938 ILS
100 UAH9,19876 ILS
250 UAH22,99690 ILS
500 UAH45,99380 ILS
1000 UAH91,98760 ILS
2000 UAH183,97520 ILS
5000 UAH459,93800 ILS
10000 UAH919,87600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS10,87100 UAH
5 ILS54,35500 UAH
10 ILS108,71000 UAH
20 ILS217,42000 UAH
50 ILS543,55000 UAH
100 ILS1.087,10000 UAH
250 ILS2.717,75000 UAH
500 ILS5.435,50000 UAH
1000 ILS10.871,00000 UAH
2000 ILS21.742,00000 UAH
5000 ILS54.355,00000 UAH
10000 ILS108.710,00000 UAH