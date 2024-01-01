500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Hong Kong dollars
Convert UAH to HKD at the real exchange rate
UAH to HKD conversion chart
1 UAH = 0.18954 HKD
0
|1 UAH to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1899
|0.1920
|Low
|0.1891
|0.1891
|Average
|0.1895
|0.1902
|Change
|0.21%
|-0.70%
1 UAH to HKD stats
The performance of UAH to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1899 and a 30 day low of 0.1891. This means the 30 day average was 0.1895. The change for UAH to HKD was 0.21.
The performance of UAH to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1920 and a 90 day low of 0.1891. This means the 90 day average was 0.1902. The change for UAH to HKD was -0.70.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|100 HKD
|527.59900 UAH
|200 HKD
|1,055.19800 UAH
|300 HKD
|1,582.79700 UAH
|500 HKD
|2,637.99500 UAH
|1000 HKD
|5,275.99000 UAH
|2000 HKD
|10,551.98000 UAH
|2500 HKD
|13,189.97500 UAH
|3000 HKD
|15,827.97000 UAH
|4000 HKD
|21,103.96000 UAH
|5000 HKD
|26,379.95000 UAH
|10000 HKD
|52,759.90000 UAH
|20000 HKD
|105,519.80000 UAH