Ukrainian hryvnia to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0.190 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.190 on 17-10-2024 and a low of 0.189 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.031% increase in value.