2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Hong Kong dollars

Convert UAH to HKD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $0.1895 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 UAH to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18990.1920
Low0.18910.1891
Average0.18950.1902
Change0.21%-0.70%
View full history

1 UAH to HKD stats

The performance of UAH to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1899 and a 30 day low of 0.1891. This means the 30 day average was 0.1895. The change for UAH to HKD was 0.21.

The performance of UAH to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1920 and a 90 day low of 0.1891. This means the 90 day average was 0.1902. The change for UAH to HKD was -0.70.

Track market ratesView UAH to HKD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0740.771.321.38417.7071.506
1 EUR1.081190.8580.8331.4271.49619.1361.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.12311.7141.79622.9831.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UAH0.18954 HKD
5 UAH0.94769 HKD
10 UAH1.89538 HKD
20 UAH3.79076 HKD
50 UAH9.47690 HKD
100 UAH18.95380 HKD
250 UAH47.38450 HKD
500 UAH94.76900 HKD
1000 UAH189.53800 HKD
2000 UAH379.07600 HKD
5000 UAH947.69000 HKD
10000 UAH1,895.38000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
100 HKD527.59900 UAH
200 HKD1,055.19800 UAH
300 HKD1,582.79700 UAH
500 HKD2,637.99500 UAH
1000 HKD5,275.99000 UAH
2000 HKD10,551.98000 UAH
2500 HKD13,189.97500 UAH
3000 HKD15,827.97000 UAH
4000 HKD21,103.96000 UAH
5000 HKD26,379.95000 UAH
10000 HKD52,759.90000 UAH
20000 HKD105,519.80000 UAH