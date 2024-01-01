Convert SAR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 Saudi riyals to Russian rubles

5 sar
116.47 rub

SR1.000 SAR = руб23.29 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.563279.21.3690.93658.9111.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.046203.96710.68443.0371.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Russian Ruble
1 SAR23.29400 RUB
5 SAR116.47000 RUB
10 SAR232.94000 RUB
20 SAR465.88000 RUB
50 SAR1,164.70000 RUB
100 SAR2,329.40000 RUB
250 SAR5,823.50000 RUB
500 SAR11,647.00000 RUB
1000 SAR23,294.00000 RUB
2000 SAR46,588.00000 RUB
5000 SAR116,470.00000 RUB
10000 SAR232,940.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Saudi Riyal
1 RUB0.04293 SAR
5 RUB0.21465 SAR
10 RUB0.42930 SAR
20 RUB0.85859 SAR
50 RUB2.14648 SAR
100 RUB4.29296 SAR
250 RUB10.73240 SAR
500 RUB21.46480 SAR
1000 RUB42.92960 SAR
2000 RUB85.85920 SAR
5000 RUB214.64800 SAR
10000 RUB429.29600 SAR