Saudi riyal to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Russian rubles is currently 23.294 today, reflecting a 0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 4.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 23.857 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 22.256 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.700% increase in value.