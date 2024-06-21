사우디아라비아 리얄 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 러시아 루블로 is currently 23.673 today, reflecting a 2.164% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 23.903 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 22.085 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.968% decrease in value.