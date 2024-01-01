Convert SAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 Saudi riyals to Norwegian kroner

10 sar
28.51 nok

SR1.000 SAR = kr2.851 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
How to convert Saudi riyals to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Norwegian Krone
1 SAR2.85094 NOK
5 SAR14.25470 NOK
10 SAR28.50940 NOK
20 SAR57.01880 NOK
50 SAR142.54700 NOK
100 SAR285.09400 NOK
250 SAR712.73500 NOK
500 SAR1,425.47000 NOK
1000 SAR2,850.94000 NOK
2000 SAR5,701.88000 NOK
5000 SAR14,254.70000 NOK
10000 SAR28,509.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Saudi Riyal
1 NOK0.35076 SAR
5 NOK1.75380 SAR
10 NOK3.50761 SAR
20 NOK7.01522 SAR
50 NOK17.53805 SAR
100 NOK35.07610 SAR
250 NOK87.69025 SAR
500 NOK175.38050 SAR
1000 NOK350.76100 SAR
2000 NOK701.52200 SAR
5000 NOK1,753.80500 SAR
10000 NOK3,507.61000 SAR