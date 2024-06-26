Saudi riyal to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Norwegian kroner is currently 2.851 today, reflecting a 1.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.252% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2.851 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.804 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.