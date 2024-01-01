Convert SAR to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 Saudi riyals to Nigerian nairas

20 sar
8,163.18 ngn

SR1.000 SAR = ₦408.2 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.566279.21.370.93758.9271.5050.792
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7360.995203.78810.68443.0111.0990.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Nigerian Naira
1 SAR408.15900 NGN
5 SAR2,040.79500 NGN
10 SAR4,081.59000 NGN
20 SAR8,163.18000 NGN
50 SAR20,407.95000 NGN
100 SAR40,815.90000 NGN
250 SAR102,039.75000 NGN
500 SAR204,079.50000 NGN
1000 SAR408,159.00000 NGN
2000 SAR816,318.00000 NGN
5000 SAR2,040,795.00000 NGN
10000 SAR4,081,590.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Saudi Riyal
1 NGN0.00245 SAR
5 NGN0.01225 SAR
10 NGN0.02450 SAR
20 NGN0.04900 SAR
50 NGN0.12250 SAR
100 NGN0.24500 SAR
250 NGN0.61251 SAR
500 NGN1.22501 SAR
1000 NGN2.45002 SAR
2000 NGN4.90004 SAR
5000 NGN12.25010 SAR
10000 NGN24.50020 SAR