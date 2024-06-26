Saudi riyal to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Nigerian nairas is currently 408.159 today, reflecting a 0.626% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 2.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 408.367 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 396.724 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.419% increase in value.