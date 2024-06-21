사우디아라비아 리얄 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 402.268 today, reflecting a 1.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.424% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 404.472 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 395.109 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.