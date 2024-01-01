100 Saudi riyals to Jersey pounds

Convert SAR to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 sar
21.07 jep

SR1.000 SAR = £0.2107 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.576279.21.3690.93658.9251.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.06203.98210.68443.051.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jersey pound
1 SAR0.21067 JEP
5 SAR1.05335 JEP
10 SAR2.10669 JEP
20 SAR4.21338 JEP
50 SAR10.53345 JEP
100 SAR21.06690 JEP
250 SAR52.66725 JEP
500 SAR105.33450 JEP
1000 SAR210.66900 JEP
2000 SAR421.33800 JEP
5000 SAR1,053.34500 JEP
10000 SAR2,106.69000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Saudi Riyal
1 JEP4.74677 SAR
5 JEP23.73385 SAR
10 JEP47.46770 SAR
20 JEP94.93540 SAR
50 JEP237.33850 SAR
100 JEP474.67700 SAR
250 JEP1,186.69250 SAR
500 JEP2,373.38500 SAR
1000 JEP4,746.77000 SAR
2000 JEP9,493.54000 SAR
5000 JEP23,733.85000 SAR
10000 JEP47,467.70000 SAR