100 Saudi riyals to Jersey pounds

Convert SAR to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 sar
21.08 jep

1.00000 SAR = 0.21080 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9156279.051.349950.9237556.00921.521140.790608
1 INR0.012060513.365470.0162810.01114080.6754970.01834570.00953509
1 PKR0.003583590.29713510.004837660.003310320.2007140.005451150.00283321
1 CAD0.74076861.4212206.71110.68428141.48981.126810.585657

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jersey pound
1 SAR0.21080 JEP
5 SAR1.05402 JEP
10 SAR2.10804 JEP
20 SAR4.21608 JEP
50 SAR10.54020 JEP
100 SAR21.08040 JEP
250 SAR52.70100 JEP
500 SAR105.40200 JEP
1000 SAR210.80400 JEP
2000 SAR421.60800 JEP
5000 SAR1054.02000 JEP
10000 SAR2108.04000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Saudi Riyal
1 JEP4.74375 SAR
5 JEP23.71875 SAR
10 JEP47.43750 SAR
20 JEP94.87500 SAR
50 JEP237.18750 SAR
100 JEP474.37500 SAR
250 JEP1185.93750 SAR
500 JEP2371.87500 SAR
1000 JEP4743.75000 SAR
2000 JEP9487.50000 SAR
5000 JEP23718.75000 SAR
10000 JEP47437.50000 SAR