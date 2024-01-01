1 thousand Jersey pounds to Saudi riyals

Convert JEP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,806.10 sar

£1.000 JEP = SR4.806 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.87974.8797
Low4.77534.6858
Average4.83304.7828
Change-0.02%2.03%
View full history

1 JEP to SAR stats

The performance of JEP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8797 and a 30 day low of 4.7753. This means the 30 day average was 4.8330. The change for JEP to SAR was -0.02.

The performance of JEP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8797 and a 90 day low of 4.6858. This means the 90 day average was 4.7828. The change for JEP to SAR was 2.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Saudi Riyal
1 JEP4.80610 SAR
5 JEP24.03050 SAR
10 JEP48.06100 SAR
20 JEP96.12200 SAR
50 JEP240.30500 SAR
100 JEP480.61000 SAR
250 JEP1,201.52500 SAR
500 JEP2,403.05000 SAR
1000 JEP4,806.10000 SAR
2000 JEP9,612.20000 SAR
5000 JEP24,030.50000 SAR
10000 JEP48,061.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Jersey pound
1 SAR0.20807 JEP
5 SAR1.04035 JEP
10 SAR2.08069 JEP
20 SAR4.16138 JEP
50 SAR10.40345 JEP
100 SAR20.80690 JEP
250 SAR52.01725 JEP
500 SAR104.03450 JEP
1000 SAR208.06900 JEP
2000 SAR416.13800 JEP
5000 SAR1,040.34500 JEP
10000 SAR2,080.69000 JEP