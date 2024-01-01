5 Saudi riyals to Egyptian pounds

Convert SAR to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 sar
64.06 egp

SR1.000 SAR = E£12.81 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.567279.21.3690.93658.9451.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.062204.01210.68443.0711.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR12.81170 EGP
5 SAR64.05850 EGP
10 SAR128.11700 EGP
20 SAR256.23400 EGP
50 SAR640.58500 EGP
100 SAR1,281.17000 EGP
250 SAR3,202.92500 EGP
500 SAR6,405.85000 EGP
1000 SAR12,811.70000 EGP
2000 SAR25,623.40000 EGP
5000 SAR64,058.50000 EGP
10000 SAR128,117.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.07805 SAR
5 EGP0.39027 SAR
10 EGP0.78054 SAR
20 EGP1.56107 SAR
50 EGP3.90268 SAR
100 EGP7.80536 SAR
250 EGP19.51340 SAR
500 EGP39.02680 SAR
1000 EGP78.05360 SAR
2000 EGP156.10720 SAR
5000 EGP390.26800 SAR
10000 EGP780.53600 SAR