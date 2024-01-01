1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Saudi riyals

Convert EGP to SAR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = SR0.07708 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
EGP to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 EGP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07780.0778
Low0.07700.0760
Average0.07740.0772
Change-0.04%-0.71%
1 EGP to SAR stats

The performance of EGP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0778 and a 30 day low of 0.0770. This means the 30 day average was 0.0774. The change for EGP to SAR was -0.04.

The performance of EGP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0778 and a 90 day low of 0.0760. This means the 90 day average was 0.0772. The change for EGP to SAR was -0.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.07708 SAR
5 EGP0.38540 SAR
10 EGP0.77080 SAR
20 EGP1.54161 SAR
50 EGP3.85402 SAR
100 EGP7.70804 SAR
250 EGP19.27010 SAR
500 EGP38.54020 SAR
1000 EGP77.08040 SAR
2000 EGP154.16080 SAR
5000 EGP385.40200 SAR
10000 EGP770.80400 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR12.97350 EGP
5 SAR64.86750 EGP
10 SAR129.73500 EGP
20 SAR259.47000 EGP
50 SAR648.67500 EGP
100 SAR1,297.35000 EGP
250 SAR3,243.37500 EGP
500 SAR6,486.75000 EGP
1000 SAR12,973.50000 EGP
2000 SAR25,947.00000 EGP
5000 SAR64,867.50000 EGP
10000 SAR129,735.00000 EGP