2,000 Saudi riyals to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SAR to CVE at the real exchange rate

2,000 sar
55,165.80 cve

SR1.000 SAR = Esc27.58 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.563279.21.3690.93558.9171.5010.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.06204.01210.68343.0511.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SAR27.58290 CVE
5 SAR137.91450 CVE
10 SAR275.82900 CVE
20 SAR551.65800 CVE
50 SAR1,379.14500 CVE
100 SAR2,758.29000 CVE
250 SAR6,895.72500 CVE
500 SAR13,791.45000 CVE
1000 SAR27,582.90000 CVE
2000 SAR55,165.80000 CVE
5000 SAR137,914.50000 CVE
10000 SAR275,829.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Saudi Riyal
1 CVE0.03625 SAR
5 CVE0.18127 SAR
10 CVE0.36254 SAR
20 CVE0.72509 SAR
50 CVE1.81272 SAR
100 CVE3.62543 SAR
250 CVE9.06358 SAR
500 CVE18.12715 SAR
1000 CVE36.25430 SAR
2000 CVE72.50860 SAR
5000 CVE181.27150 SAR
10000 CVE362.54300 SAR