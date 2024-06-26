Saudi riyal to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 27.583 today, reflecting a 0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.530% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 27.595 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 27.438 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.170% increase in value.