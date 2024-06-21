사우디아라비아 리얄 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 27.576 today, reflecting a 0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 27.598 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 27.438 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.170% increase in value.